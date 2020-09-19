Longtime baseball pro scout Gary Hughes dies at 79

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Gary Hughes, a beloved baseball scout for numerous organizations during a 54-year career, has died in Northern California after a battle with cancer. He was 79. Hughes was a regular at Bay Area ballparks in recent years working for the Red Sox and Arizona, The Diamondbacks announced his death in a statement. Commissioner Rob Manfred called Hughes “the quintessential baseball man.” Hughes had lived for years in the scenic coastal city of Santa Cruz.