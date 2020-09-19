 Skip to Content

ASU shortens semester, to go virtual-only after Thanksgiving

PHOENIX (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is prompting Arizona State University to shorten its fall semester, with any instruction during the one remaining week after the Thanksgiving break to be conducted virtually. Provost Mark Searle also said Friday in an email citing “current health circumstances” that the December commencement would be conducted virtually.

The fall semester will end Dec. 4, with the previously scheduled Dec. 7-12 week for final exams canceled and finals instead held the last day of class by Dec. 4. State health officials on Saturday reported 610 additional COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths, increasing the statewide totals to 213,551 cases and 5,467 deaths.

