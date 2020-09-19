Altuve, Tucker lead Astros past D’backs to get back to .500

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve drove in two, Kyle Tucker had a tiebreaking single and the Houston Astros beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2 on Saturday night to get back to .500. Altuve tied it at 2 in the sixth with an RBI double, and Tucker put Houston ahead with his single three batters later, chasing starter Luke Weaver. Altuve also had a run-scoring groundout in the third. Kole Calhoun hit his sixth homer in five games, leading off the second inning with a solo shot to right. Calhoun has 15 homers this season. Josh Rojas increased the lead to 2-0 in the third on a sacrifice fly.