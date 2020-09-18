Calhoun homers twice in Arizona’s 6-3 win over Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Kole Calhoun hit two home runs to lead the Arizona Diamondbacks over former teammate Zack Greinke and the Houston Astros 6-3. Calhoun connected on Greinke’s fastball in the fourth inning for an upper-deck shot to right. The three-run homer put Arizona ahead 3-2. His second drive narrowly sneaked by the glove of leaping right fielder Josh Reddick. The solo shot off Blake Taylor in the eight made it 6-3. Calhoun has 14 homers following his second multihomer effort of the season. Greinke matched his season high with nine strikeouts and pitched three-run ball over five innings.