Arizona high court to weigh incentive for university project

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has agreed to review a lower court’s ruling that upheld a Phoenix suburb’s payment of $2.6 million to a private Indiana university to open a branch site in the city. The justices said Wednesday they’ll consider the Arizona Court of Appeals’ finding that Huntington University’s promise to Peoria to invest in the university’s own business was adequate consideration under an Arizona Constitution provision prohibiting public subsidies to private entities without a direct public benefit. The case brought by taxpayers who challenging the incentive arrangement also involves a commercial real estate firm’s renovation of its own property for its own private profit.