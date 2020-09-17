Two Arizona troopers fired upon; 1 of 2 suspects in custody

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say one suspect has been arrested and another is being sought after two troopers were fired upon while sitting in an unmarked vehicle. DPS officials say the suspect in custody is a teenager, but additional details weren’t immediately available Thursday. They say a silver car pulled up to the unmarked vehicle around 9 a.m. and the driver honked the horn and a passenger allegedly fired several shots at the troopers. DPS says the two troopers weren’t injured and returned fire as the vehicle sped away from the scene. They say troopers took the 17-year-old passenger into custody and the driver of the suspect vehicle remains on the loose.