Phoenix to rename Robert E. Lee, Squaw Peak street names

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix City Council has voted to rename two streets many consider offensive. One is because of its demeaning reference to Native American women and the other because of its glorification of the Confederacy. The council voted Wednesday to rename Squaw Peak Drive and Robert E. Lee Street, but have yet to choose new names. Robert E. Lee Street is named after the Confederate general who led the uprising against the United States in the Civil War. “Squaw” is a slur historically used to describe Native American women. Some argue the name changes are a waste of time and taxpayer dollars.