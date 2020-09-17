Karen Pence backs military as Trump campaign eyes Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence’s wife Karen made a swing through Arizona to encourage support for military families and spouses. Thursday’s visit by Karen Pence included stops at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson and Luke Air Force Base in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale. She concluded with a roundtable discussion focused on barriers to employment for military spouses. Her visit came as President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign makes a push in Arizona. Trump visited Phoenix Monday, his daughter Ivanka Trump made a campaign swing Wednesday, and the vice president has two events in metro Phoenix on Friday.