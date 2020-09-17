Coyotes tab Armstrong as next general manager

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have hired Bill Armstrong as their next general manager. Armstrong arrives in the desert after spending the past two seasons as the St. Louis Blues’ assistant general manager and director of amateur scouting. He replaces John Chayka, who resigned on the eve of Arizona’s first postseason appearance in eight years. The 50-year-old Armstrong joined the Blues in 2004 as an amateur scout and was named director of amateur scouting in 2010. He added the title of assistant general manager in 2018 and oversaw St. Louis’ participation in the NHL draft.