Group appeals US judge’s Idaho transgender sports ban ruling

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A conservative Christian group is appealing a federal judge’s ruling that temporarily blocked Idaho’s law banning transgender women from competing in women’s sports. Alliance Defending Freedom on Wednesday filed an appeal of the ruling with the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The judge last month issued a temporary injunction against the law that took effect last summer. The law prohibits transgender students who identify as female from playing on female teams sponsored by public schools, colleges and universities. The ban does not apply to men’s teams. The American Civil Liberties Union is challenging the constitutionality of the law.