Cardinals, Washington meet after big Week 1 victories

The Cardinals and Washington meet at State Farm Stadium after impressive wins over division rivals in Week 1. Arizona has a productive connection between young quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins caught a career-high 14 passes in the 24-20 win over San Francisco. Washington scored 27 unanswered points in its win over the Philadelphia Eagles. This game marks the first NFL matchup between Murray and Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. Both were taken in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft. Murray was the No. 1 overall pick while Haskins was No. 15.