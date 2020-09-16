Pac-12 football plans remain in holding pattern

Any plans for the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in returning to football are on hold due to health policies in two states within the conference. The Big Ten changed course and said it will begin an eight-game football schedule on Oct. 23. The Pac-12 has also reconsidered starting its football season this fall, but does not have approval from state and local health officials in California and Oregon to start contact practices. The Pac-12 has announced a partnership that would give the conference’s schools the capacity to perform daily, rapid COVID-19 tests on athletes.