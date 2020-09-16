Calhoun, Peralta power Diamondbacks past Angels again, 9-6

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Kole Calhoun hit his third homer in two games against his former Angels teammates, and David Peralta homered and drove in two runs in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 9-6 victory over Los Angeles. Nick Ahmed had a two-run single during Arizona’s four-run second inning against Dylan Bundy, who had the worst start of his strong season for the Angels. Max Stassi, Jared Walsh and Justin Upton homered for the Angels, who have lost two straight at home after an 8-3 surge briefly invited hopes of playoff contention.