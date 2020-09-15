Peddy makes buzzer-beating 3, Mercury oust defending champs

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Shey Peddy made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Phoenix Mercury an 85-84 victory over the defending champion Washington Mystics in the first round of the WNBA playoffs. Fifth-seeded Phoenix moves on to play No. 4 seed Minnesota on Thursday in the second round. Washington guard Leilani Mitchell went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line with 5.8 seconds to go for an 84-82 lead. Diana Taurasi inbounded it to Skylar Diggins-Smith, who drove the lane and lofted a pass over the defense to the corner. Peddy pump-faked it to get her defender in the air and calmly beat the buzzer. Peddy finished with 12 points. Mitchell led Washington with 25 points.