D-backs blow 7-run lead, but Peralta’s HR beats Angels 9-8

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks blew a seven-run lead before rallying for a 9-8 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. David Peralta hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning, and longtime Angels outfielder Kole Calhoun had two homers, three hits and a career-high five RBIs in his first game back at Angel Stadium. Justin Upton and Jared Walsh homered for the Angels, whose playoff hopes are increasingly dim after this loss in the opener of their final homestand.