On Western swing, Trump aims to court pivotal Latino voters

LAS VEGAS (AP) — President Donald Trump is pitching his reelection to Latino voters during the second day of campaigning in Nevada. Trump is noting the low unemployment rate among Latinos before the coronavirus outbreak, and he’s affirming his anti-abortion stance in an appeal to Catholics.

The president again hammered home his push on law and order, saying that recent violence in American cities endangered Latinos. Trump’s hard-line immigration policies and sometimes virulent depiction of immigrants have alienated many Hispanics.

He remains in the Las Vegas area Sunday night for an indoor rally, his first since a rally inside an Oklahoma venue was blamed for a surge of coronavirus infections.