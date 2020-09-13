 Skip to Content

49ers blow 4th-quarter lead in opening loss to Cardinals

6:27 pm AP - Arizona News

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers began this season the way they ended the last one with another blown fourth-quarter lead. Thirty-two weeks after a Super Bowl collapse against Kansas City, the Niners were unable to keep up with Arizona’s Kyler Murray or mount a late comeback and lost the season opener 24-20 to the Cardinals. San Francisco broke out to a 10-0 lead in less than six minutes and then sputtered most of the rest of the way on offense and couldn’t contain Murray and DeAndre Hopkins on defense.

