2 dead, 1 hospitalized after plane crash in Montana

SEELEY LAKE, Mont. (AP) — Two people have died and one has been hospitalized after a plane crashed in Montana. The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened Saturday night north of Seeley Lake Airport. Authorities then located the damaged plane early Sunday morning, and found the pilot and one passenger dead. They have been identified as 67-year-old Charles E. Wolff of Green Valley, Arizona, and 59-year-old Wayne D. Cahoon of Seeley Lake, Montana. It is not clear who was flying the plane. Authorities did not provide details on the condition of the second passenger who was transported to a hospital.