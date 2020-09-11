Smith makes Arizona debut, helps D-backs beat Mariners 4-3

PHOENIX (AP) — Caleb Smith threw three solid innings in his first outing with Arizona, long reliever Alex Young worked into the ninth and the Diamondbacks beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3. Smith gave up one run in his first start since the Diamondbacks acquired him in a trade with the Marlins. He struck out three and walked one. The 29-year-old hadn’t pitched in a big league game since July 25. Young allowed two hits over 5 1/3 innings and Stefan Crichton retired the last two batters to finish the three-hitter for his first career save.