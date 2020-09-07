Nearly 200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Health Services is reporting 198 new COVID-19 infections this Labor Day. No new deaths were reported. Instead, the department reports two “negative” deaths, meaning there was a change in the number of deaths that was previously reported. So far, 5,219 people have died of the disease caused by the coronavirus, and there have been nearly 206,000 confirmed cases. Still, the state, once a national hot spot for infections, continues to see a downward trend in infections and hospitalizations.