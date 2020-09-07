Bonner scores 25 against former team, Sun get playoff spot

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — DeWanna Bonner scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Alyssa Thomas had 22 points, nine rebounds and nine assists and the Connecticut Sun clinched the seventh playoff spot with an 85-70 victory over the Phoenix Mercury. Connecticut has won 10 of its last 15 games, since starting the season with five straight losses, to snap the Mercury’s six-game winning streak. Bonner was 9 of 20 from the field in her first meeting against Phoenix, where she spent 10 seasons. Diana Taurasi scored 10 of her 19 points at the free-throw line for the Mercury.