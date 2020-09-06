Virus relief helps bring electricity to Navajo Nation homes

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — Federal coronavirus relief funding has helped more than 100 homes on the Navajo Nation get connected to the electric grid. The Navajo Nation said Sunday that electric line crews are working to connect more homes to the grid ahead of a December 2020 deadline to use the funds. The Navajo Tribal Utility Authority plans to extend electricity to 510 families. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement that access to the electric grid can help minimize the impacts of COVID-19 for families. The utility was awarded $13.8 million in coronavirus relief funds for power projects and $24.7 million to increase the electrical grid capacity.