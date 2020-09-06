Sheriff: Inmate, 27, found dead inside cell at Tucson jail

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — An inmate was found dead Sunday in his cell at a Tucson jail.The Pima County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Hector Medrano was found unresponsive early Sunday morning by correctional officers. Deputy James Allerton said officers, medical staff and the Tucson Fire Department attempted lifesaving measures but Medrano was declared dead. Allerton said an investigation was in early stages and more information would be released when available. He says jail records show Medrano was booked on Sept. 2 on outstanding warrants from the sheriff’s department and the city of South Tucson.