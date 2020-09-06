Phoenix hits record high temperature for 2nd day in a row

PHOENIX (AP) — The high temperature in Phoenix hit a record for the date when 112 degrees Fahrenheit was reported Sunday. The National Weather Service said the previous record of 111 degrees for Sept. 6 was set in 2013. The record came amid a western heat wave that drove temperatures into triple digits in California, Nevada and Arizona that set or approached historical high temperatures and strained energy systems in California and Nevada. The Phoenix Fire Department on Sunday was called to rescue hikers reporting heat symptoms on two different urban hiking areas across the city. Phoenix also hit a record high for the date on Saturday with 115 degrees Fahrenheit.