Arizona set to return to sports after false positives

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The University of Arizona could return to athletic activities next week after retests of COVID-19 for 13 student-athletes have shown 11 false positives.

There also were four false positives among 12 non-athletes tested at the campus health center. The lab conducting the tests attributed the incorrect results to an instrumentation error and will perform a full audit of the testing process.

The school plans to retest student-athletes on Tuesday and all sports programs, including women’s soccer, will resume activities on Wednesday if the test results are reconfirmed.