Giants spoil Bumgarner’s return to SF, beat Diamondbacks 4-3

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Evan Longoria and Darin Ruf launched back-to-back home runs in the second inning and the Giants spoiled Madison Bumgarner’s return to San Francisco with a 4-3 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bumgarner came off the injured list to make his first start in nearly a month after recovering from a mid-back strain. The left-hander allowed two earned runs on three hits in four innings, striking out two and walking a pair in his first-ever appearance against his former team. He fell to 0-4.