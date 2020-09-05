Diggins-Smith has season-high 30 points, Mercury top Liberty

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored a season-high 30 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the New York Liberty 83-67 on Saturday night for their sixth straight victory. The Liberty were eliminated from playoff contention, the first team to drop out. Diggins-Smith was 11 of 19 from the field and grabbed seven rebounds. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough added 15 points, Kia Vaughn 12 and Sophie Cunningham 10. Joyner Holmes had 13 points and 13 rebounds for the Liberty.