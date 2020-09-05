Cardinals cut Weaver, Jones and Foster

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Linebacker Evan Weaver, cornerback Chris Jones and running back D.J. Foster are among 16 players cut by the Arizona Cardinals. The cuts also included cornerback Jace Whittaker as the Cardinals trimmed their roster to the 53-man limit. Weaver was a sixth-round draft pick out of California and was expected to provide the Cardinals with depth at linebacker. Foster, from nearby Arizona State, has bounced between the Cardinals’ practice squad and the roster the past three years.