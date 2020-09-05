Arizona State drops SAT, ACT requirement for 2021 admission

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona State University has announced that incoming freshmen for the 2021-2022 school year will no longer be required to submit standardized testing scores from the SAT or ACT for admission into the school. KTVK-TV reported that the university made the announcement to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and avoid students being gathered in one room for hours to take a required test during the pandemic. The university will continue to have other requirements to apply including four years of math and English, three years of lab sciences and two years of social sciences. The priority admission deadline is Nov. 1.