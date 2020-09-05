Arizona reports 836 additional COVID cases, 36 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Department of Health Services on Saturday reported 836 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 36 additional deaths, increasing the statewide totals to 205,516 cases and 5,207 deaths. Arizona’s seven-day rolling averages for daily new cases and daily deaths reported through Friday continued to decrease through the past two weeks. That’s according to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press. Arizona was a national hot spot in June and July, with cases and deaths trending downward since. Declines in several COVID-19 hospitalization metrics reported by the state Department of Health Services slowed recently.