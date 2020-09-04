Rahm has 65 to catch up to Johnson at Tour Championship

ATLANTA (AP) — Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm have resumed their battle from last week. They are tied for the lead at the Tour Championship, meaning Rahm got the better of him again. The Spaniard shot a 65 on Friday. That was enough to wipe out the two-shot lead Johnson started with at East Lake as the No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup. Johnson shot a 67. They were at 13 under and had a two-shot lead over Justin Thomas. Rory McIlroy made a big move in his first round as a father. He shot 64 and was four shots behind.