Arizona reports 728 additional COVID cases, 41 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials on Friday reported 728 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 41 additional deaths, increasing the state’s totals to 204,681 cases and 5,171 deaths. Seven-day rolling averages for daily new cases and daily deaths reported in Arizona through Thursday continued to decrease through the past two weeks. That’s according to Johns Hopkins University data analyzed by The Associated Press. Arizona was a national hot spot in June and July, with cases and deaths trending downward since. Declines in several COVID-19 hospitalization metrics slowed this week.