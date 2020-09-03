Kershaw hits strikeout marks, sends Dodgers past D-Backs 5-1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw reached two career strikeout milestones and held Arizona hitless into the sixth inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks. Kershaw racked up eight strikeouts over six scoreless innings in LA’s fifth straight win. He became the 39th pitcher in baseball history with 2,500 strikeouts, and he later passed Christy Mathewson for 38th place on that list. AJ Pollock had a pinch-hit homer and Mookie Betts added an RBI single in the seventh for the major league-leading Dodgers. Luke Weaver made a strong start in Arizona’s 13th loss in 14 games.