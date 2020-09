LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mookie Betts hit a tying homer in the ninth inning, Will Smith lined an RBI single in the 10th and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied past the reeling Arizona Diamondbacks 3-2. The Dodgers won their ninth in a row at home despite getting only four hits. Reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger missed his second straight game due to a lat injury. The Diamondbacks have dropped four straight and 13 of their last 14.