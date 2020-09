BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Phoenix guard Bria Hartley is out for the season after tearing the ACL in her right knee. She suffered the injury in the first quarter of the Mercury’s game against Washington on Friday night. Hartley was averaging 14.6 points and 4.5 assists in her first season with the Mercury after signing as a free agent. She’s in her seventh season overall after graduating from UConn.