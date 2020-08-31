Marlins get outfielder Starling Marte in trade with D-backs

PHOENIX (AP) — Miami has acquired outfielder Starling Marte in a trade with Arizona, giving the Marlins a versatile hitter and defender as they try to make surprising push for the playoffs. The Diamondbacks received pitchers Caleb Smith, Humberto Mejia and a player to be named. The 31-year-old Marte played most of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he was an All-Star in 2016. The two-time Gold Glove winner in left field was traded to the Diamondbacks during the offseason and played well, batting .311 with two homers, eight doubles and five stolen bases while played center field.