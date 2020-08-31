Flagstaff police report spike in fentanyl overdoses, deaths

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Flagstaff Police Department says it is seeing a spike in overdoses and deaths associated with blue fentanyl pills manufactured to look like the prescription opioid Oxycodone. The agency reported Monday there were two separate deaths at different locations in Flagstaff over the weekend that appear to be linked to the pills. In both cases plastic bags of the pills marked with “M30” were found where the people died. The local medical examiner’s office is investigating both deaths. Flagstaff officers arriving Saturday at the scene of a third overdose attributed to the pills found an unresponsive person who was able to be revived.