Reds add reliever Archie Bradley in deal with Diamondbacks

PHOENIX (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds acquired reliever Archie Bradley from the Arizona Diamondbacks just before the trade deadline, boosting their bullpen as they try to stay in the playoff race. The Diamondbacks received outfielders Josh VanMeter and Stuart Fairchild in the deal. The Reds also received cash. The 28-year-old Bradley has been an important part of the Diamondbacks’ bullpen over the past four years and earned the closer’s role midway through last season. He has made 10 appearances this season and has a 4.22 ERA with six saves.