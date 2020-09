PHOENIX (AP) — Toronto has acquired left-hander Robbie Ray in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving the Blue Jays a former All-Star who has struggled so far in 2020. The Diamondbacks got lefty Travis Bergen in the deal. Toronto also will receive $300,000 from Arizona on Sept. 15. The 28-year-old Ray was a 2017 All-Star and finished seventh in the NL Cy Young Award voting that year after going 15-5 with a 2.89 ERA.