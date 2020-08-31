Arizona finds 174 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 174 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 but no new deaths. The state Department of Health Services said Monday that the number of cases total since the pandemic began stands at 201,835. The number of deaths remains 5,029 after officials realized a death had been counted twice. Hospitalizations, including ventilator and intensive care unit bed usage, continue to inch downward. Meanwhile, a bar near Arizona State University in Tempe became the third metro Phoenix establishment to have its liquor license suspended over the weekend for violating requirements to reopen.