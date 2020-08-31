49ers have tough task to repeat in improved NFC West

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — As remarkable as the one-year turnaround from four wins to a Super Bowl appearance might have been for the San Francisco 49ers, repeating the feat could be even harder. The NFC West has only gotten tougher. Seattle has added versatile safety Jamal Adams after falling inches short of a division title last season behind Russell Wilson. Arizona’s second-year quarterback Kyler Murray has a top wideout thanks to the trade for DeAndre Hopkins. The Rams still have defensive stars Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey.