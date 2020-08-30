Rahm’s makes the biggest putt to win a thriller at BMW

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Jon Rahm saved the biggest putt for last. He made a 65-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole to win the BMW Championship. This came just moments after Dustin Johnson made a 45-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole in regulation to force the playoff. The final day at Olympia Fields was filled with big drama. Rahm closed with a 64 for the lowest round of the week and won for the second time this year. Johnson remained No. 1 in the world and No. 1 in the FedEx Cup going into the Tour Championship next week.