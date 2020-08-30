Pac-12 linebacker transfers to Texas Tech to play this fall

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Former Arizona linebacker Colin Schooler has joined Texas Tech and will be able to play immediately this fall. Schooler is going to the Red Raiders as a graduate transfer. He was a starter the past three seasons at Arizona, but the Pac-12 opted against playing football this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Big 12 plans to play a reduced 10-game schedule starting September 12. Coach Matt Wells says Schooler joined the Red Raiders last week. Schooler had 318 tackles in 37 games at Arizona. Texas Tech opens its season against Houston Baptist.