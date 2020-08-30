Giants beat Diamondbacks 4-1 to win first road series

PHOENIX (AP) — Johnny Cueto pitched effectively into the seventh inning, Alex Dickerson homered and had two RBIs, and the San Francisco Giants won their first road series by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-1. Cueto was sharp in his last start before the trade deadline, allowing a run on three hits in 6 2/3 innings. Dickerson hit a solo homer in the first inning and lined a run-scoring single in the eighth off Archie Bradley after the Giants put two on against Stefan Crichton. Evan Longoria followed with a two-run single and Tyler Rogers worked a perfect bottom half to push the Giants to their ninth win in 12 games.