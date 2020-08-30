Arizona reports 374 new coronavirus cases, 23 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Two popular bars in Old Town Scottsdale have had their liquor licenses suspended for violating requirements to reopen under coronavirus protocol. The Arizona State Health Department officials say Bottled Blonde and Casa Amigos were served non-compliance notices Saturday to immediately close as mandated by Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order issued on June 29. Authorities say the two bars were both in violation of social distancing, masking, dancing, standing and table occupancy limitations. Meanwhile, state health officials reported 374 additional COVID-19 cases and 23 more known deaths Sunday. Arizona has now had a total of 201,661 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started and at least 5,030 fatalities.