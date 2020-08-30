 Skip to Content

1 dead, another critically wounded after Chandler shooting

New
11:11 am

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Chandler say one person is dead and another is hospitalized in critical condition after a double shooting. They say the shooting occurred early Sunday morning. Police say they have not been able to speak with the 22-year-old second victim after the shooting to get any information about a suspect. They say the person who died was 47, but no gender or name of either victim is being released yet. Police say their investigation is ongoing.  

Associated Press

