Giants snap 3-game skid, beat Diamondbacks 5-2

PHOENIX (AP) — Evan Longoria hit two doubles, Brandon Belt reached base four times and the San Francisco Giants snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2. San Francisco starter Trevor Cahill retired his first eight batters but abruptly left the game in the fourth inning with a left hip injury. The Giants leaned on an outstanding bullpen effort the rest of the way. Jarlin García, Sam Coonrod, Trevor Gott, Tony Watson and Tyler Rogers combined for 5 2/3 scoreless innings and gave up just one hit. Rogers earned his second save. Christian Walker hit a two-run homer for the D-backs.