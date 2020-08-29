COVID-19 death toll in Arizona rises past 5,000

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona has reached a grim milestone of more than 5,000 known coronavirus deaths, just as the state’s largest public university announced a staggering number of cases. The state Department of Health Services reported 629 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 29 more deaths on Saturday. With those figures, Arizona has now seen 5,007 fatalities. Meanwhile, Arizona State University President Michael Crow announced in an online post Friday night that 452 students have tested positive for the coronavirus. More than half involve students who live off campus in metro Phoenix. Crow says 205 students are currently in quarantine on the Tempe campus.