Tohono O’odham Nation: Officer killed in Arizona was beloved

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Tohono O’odham community is mourning the loss of a veteran police officer who was killed Thursday by a suspect who authorities say stole his patrol vehicle and ran him over with it. The tribal nation released a statement Friday evening saying Officer Bryan Brown dedicated his life to his country and his community. According to a report by the Arizona Daily Star, Brown had responded to a call at a casino near Why, Arizona, when he encountered Carlos Maximilliano Galvan. Police allege Galvan stole Brown’s patrol car, left, hit a Border Patrol vehicle and came back, striking Brown with the car. Galvan faces murder and assault charges in federal court.