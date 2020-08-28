Diamondbacks stop 8-game skid, beat Giants 7-4

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen earned his first win of the season, Starling Marte had two hits and two RBIs and the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped an eight-game losing streak by beating the San Francisco Giants 7-4. Gallen pitched seven impressive innings and gave up just one run. Ketel Marte had two hits, including a double, and scored two runs. Christian Walker had two RBIs. San Francisco left-hander Tyler Anderson took the loss, giving up seven runs over 4 2/3 innings. San Francisco has lost three straight games.